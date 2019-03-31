Baker elected to Ohio hoops hall of fame

COLUMBUS — Graham High School graduate Larry Baker will be inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame for his achievements in basketball.

He will be honored at the 14th Annual Induction Ceremony on Saturday, May 18, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Columbus.

Baker was the highest scoring collegiate player in Ohio in 1970-71 when he averaged a school-record 26.2 points for Wittenberg University. In two games a week apart in February of 1970 he scored 40 points against Eastern Michigan and 48 points against West Liberty State, which remains a school record today.

In January of 1971 Baker scored 37 and 36 points in successive games against Central State and Baldwin-Wallace. Although he didn’t play in the 3-point shot era, Baker is still sixth in career scoring at Wittenberg with 1,627 points.

Baker was voted Wittenberg’s most improved player as a sophomore and shared the most valuable player award as a senior when he was named to United Press International’s Little All-America squad.

He was drafted by Cleveland and Indiana of the National Basketball Association and was elected to Wittenberg’s Hall of Honor in 1989.

After his basketball career, Larry was a long-time financial planner with Baker-Krizner in Springfield.

“We are working with universities, communities, and fans to tell the amazing stories of Ohio’s greatest players, coaches, officials and contributors,” said Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame Executive Director Sheila Fox. “The rich basketball history in our state is unique and worth preserving.”

The OBHOF will also present two graduating high school seniors with $1,000 academic scholarships.

For more information or to order tickets to the Induction Ceremony, visit www.ohiobasketballhalloffame.com.

