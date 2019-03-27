UU’s Saunders added to Columbus Destroyers roster

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Former Urbana University football standout Trevon Saunders (Class of 2018) has been assigned to the Columbus Destroyers of the Arena Football League, the club announced this week.

Saunders, who holds the UU career record for touchdown receptions, participated in tryouts last weekend and immediately impressed the Destroyers. He will join the club for training camp in early April with a chance to make the final 24-man roster.

The Columbus Destroyers open the season at the Albany Empire on Saturday, April 27.

Saunders previously had a professional playing opportunity with the Columbus (Ga.) Lions in the National Arena League.

“I couldn’t be more excited and humbled at the opportunity to play for the Destroyers organization,” Saunders said. “They’ve given me a chance and I am extremely grateful. I have a strong support system and I’m eager to get to camp and earn my spot on the final roster.”

Saunders was an immediate impact player when head coach Tyler Haines took over the UU football program in 2015.

“Congratulations to Tre! He is one of the toughest, smartest and fastest football players that I have ever coached,” Haines said. “It’s a proud day for the UU family.”

Saunders (Columbus/Africentric High School) played all 44 career games at UU, becoming the school’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions (33) and all-purpose yards (5,687).

As a junior, Saunders set the UU single-season record for touchdowns with 15 and set game records for most receiving TDs (4) and receiving yards (232) in a home win over Cincinnati Christian on Oct. 8, 2016. In that year, Saunders led the MEC in all-purpose yards (1,588) as the speedster racked up over 1,500 total yards in three straight seasons for the Blue Knights, finishing fifth among Division II active career leaders.

Saunders was a three-time all-conference selection and two-time all-region performer during his playing career at UU.