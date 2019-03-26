UU softball splits with Cedarville

Urbana University softball split Tuesday’s non-conference doubleheader against visiting Cedarville with a 6-3 victory in Game 1 before falling 12-3 in the nightcap.

GAME 1

Sophomore Britney Bonno’s first career home run, a two-run shot to right field, put UU ahead 3-2 in the third, and then freshman Madison Bryant provided the insurance with a clutch two-out, two-run single in the sixth.

The Blue Knights received an outstanding effort from Bryant in the circle, as well, with the right-hander logging eight strikeouts in the complete-game victory. The Graham graduate improved to 2-6, allowing one earned run on four hits and she walked only one batter.

Bryant also led the way at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI. Senior Jenna VanHoose went 2 for 3 while Bonno, Mia Smallwood and Mikayla Kesel each recorded a base knock.

Both teams struggled in the field and combined for eight errors.

Cedarville’s Heather Lord finished 2 for 3 to lead the Yellow Jackets. Starting pitcher McKenna Smith (1-1) was charged with the loss after giving up three earned runs in 2.1 innings of work.

GAME 2

Clearly motivated from the setback, Cedarville (17-9) stormed back in the second game with five runs in the first inning and cruised for the win in five innings.

The Yellow Jackets outhit the Blue Knights 14-5 and had eight stolen bases. Lord led the way again, finishing 4 for 4 with four RBI and three runs scored.

Bryant provided another RBI single in the first and Smallwood knocked in a pair of runs in the fifth. Smallwood led UU in the second matchup with two hits.

Sophomore Kayleigh Pate was tagged with the loss in the circle while CU’s Morgan Arbogast picked up the win.

UU (3-22) returns to conference play this weekend with a pair of home doubleheaders against Glenville State (Saturday) and West Virginia Wesleyan (Sunday).