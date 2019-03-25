FSU sweeps UU in softball

The Urbana University softball team dropped two close decisions to visiting Fairmont State on Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Knights fell 3-0 in Game 1 and came up short 7-5 in eight innings to close the weekend.

GAME 1

Fairmont State’s Hannah Absalom shut out UU for her eighth win, allowing six hits to the Blue Knights.

UU’s Kayleigh Pate, Graham graduate Madison Bryant and Erin Gardner each recorded a double while Mackenzie Frantz and Pate led the way with two hits apiece.

Gardner’s extra-base hit came with two outs in the fifth, which was the only inning the Blue Knights had more than one runner on base.

In the circle, Bryant was solid for UU allowing two earned runs on six hits in the complete-game outing. The freshman right-hander struck out five and walked four.

The Falcons (11-9, 6-2) broke the scoreless tie in the fifth and added two runs in the seventh. All three were scored with two outs.

GAME 2

UU battled back twice to even the score and then had its potential game-winning run in the seventh cut down at the plate. The Blue Knights outhit the Falcons 16-12 and left 12 runners on base.

After escaping the seventh-inning jam, Fairmont State took advantage with four runs on four hits in the top of the eighth. The Blue Knights got two across in the final at-bat.

Gardner led UU with a career-high four hits, including two game-tying RBI singles in the fourth and sixth innings. The freshman third baseman finished the weekend 8 for 15 (.533) at the plate. In addition, Bryant posted a career-high three RBI on three hits which included a two-run double in the eighth.

Pate, who extended her hitting streak to 13 games, had two hits along with Britney Bonno and Mikayla Kesel. Pate also logged 7.2 innings pitched, allowing seven hits and no walks with two strikeouts.

The Blue Knights were swept by visiting Shepherd on Saturday, 10-3 and 4-3.

UU (2-22, 0-8 MEC) hosts Cedarville in a non-conference doubleheader today at 3 p.m.

