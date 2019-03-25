Arcanum trips up Graham

ARCANUM — Arcanum beat Graham, 6-3, in non-league baseball on Saturday.

Logan Thompson picked up a pair of hits and 2 RBI for the Falcons. Caleb Horner had 2 hits and Josh Lewis had an RBI.

Graham hosts Triad today.

Graham softball sweeps

Graham defeated Milton Union, 12-7, and Troy, 17-16, in a Saturday double header.

Against Milton Union, Morgan Pine went 3.3 innings and gave up six runs. Lexi King finished the game, allowing a single hit and a run.

King was also a force at the plate, hitting a grand slam and a triple with 6 RBI. Lauren Woodruff was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and 4 RBI and Alyssa Theodor was 2-for-3 with a double. Pine was 2-for-4.

Against Troy, Pine threw 2.3 innings, allowing four hits. Lindsay Brayton pitched 1.7 innings with five hits allowed and 4 strikeouts. King threw 4.7, allowing five hits with 3 strikeouts.

Sarah Masters was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI, Brayton was 3-for-5 with a double and 6 RBI, Theodor was 5-for-6 with a triple and 4 RBI, Woodruff was 1-for-3 with a double and Olivia Bryant was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

WL-S softball splits

West Liberty-Salem softball splits a double header on Saturday, beating Wayne, 12-2, in five innings and falling to Greenville, 2-1.

Against Wayne, Sydnee Payer picked up the win.

Camrin Rice was 2-for-3 with a home run and 2 RBI and Kayle Henderson was 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and 3 RBI.

Arrah Sandy, Hannah Riblet, Kelsey DayH and HallieStrapp each had 2 hits.

Against Greenville, Kelsey Day took the loss in eight innings.

Day was also 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.

JH track

ENON — Graham Middle School and West Liberty-Salem Middle School competed at the Greenon Welcome Back Invitational on Saturday.

For Graham, top performers for the girls included Addison McAuley, who set a school record in the 1,600-meter run at 5:27.67 and won the event. McAuley also finished second in the 800. Tory Pence won the shot put with a throw of 27-10.50.

The girls finished 6th out of 12 teams.

Graham’s top performers for the boys included Cayden Bonham, who finished sixth in high jump at 4-08, and Spencer Hannahs, who finished sixth in discus at 77-05.

The boys team finished 12th out of 13 teams.

The West Liberty-Salem Girls Middle School track team finished 4th.

Placing first for WL-S was Aubrey Laing in the discus (67-06). Second were Montana Zinn in the discus (58-09) and Sophia Hardwick in the 200 hurdles (35.36). Third were Lena Kauffman in pole vault (6-00) and the 1,600 relay of Maggie Davis, Bailey Poppe, Ashley Yoder and Claire Longshore (4:57.47).

Fourth went to Lilly Weaver in the long jump and the 400 relay of Morgan Umphries, Brooke Dunn, Sophia Hardwick and Bailey Poppe. Sixth went to Claire Longshore in the 800, Aubrey Laing in the shot put and the 800 relay of Morgan Umphries, Brooke Dunn, Mallory Bostick and Bailey Poppe. Seventh went to Ashley Yoder in the 1,600 and Mallory Bostick in the 200. Eighth went to Lilly Weaver in the 200 and Brittany Neer in the shot put.