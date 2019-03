The Bill Moss Memorial Dayton Underclass All-Star Games will be played today at Edison State Community College in Piqua.

The is the 4th annual event named in memory of girls basketball pioneer Bill Moss, the former longtime coach at Urbana High School.

Admission is $5 for all fans, and the doors will open at 4:45 p.m.

Triad’s Cati and Frani LeVan and Mechanicsburg’s Grace Forrest will be playing in the 8 p.m. game.