UU baseball loses pair to W. Va. State

Urbana University fell twice against visiting West Virginia State on Sunday in an MEC baseball doubleheader, 4-3 and 13-11, in snowy conditions at Blue Knight Baseball Field.

GAME 1

UU outhit WVSU, 10-7, but the Yellow Jackets slipped past the Blue Knights by scoring the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the seventh.

After WVSU claimed a 3-1 lead in the third, Chase Carney’s fifth-inning single tied the game, capping a two-run fifth inning for the Blue Knights. Josh Hagans led off with his first collegiate hit and scored on a throwing error to make it 3-2. Then, Griffin Stevens singled to move the tying run to third prior to Carney’s base knock.

Carney singled again with two outs in UU’s final at-bat, but the Yellow Jackets stranded a pair of runners to shut the door.

In a brilliant effort from both starting pitchers, WVSU’s Hunter Bradley (2-3) earned the win with no earned runs, no walks and five strikeouts. For UU, starter Logan Fisher also tossed a complete game while fanning a career-high six batters.

Carney, Tyler Dellerman and Justin Donovan each collected a pair of base knocks. WVSU’s Matt Harrison and Andrew Stone also had two hits apiece to lead the visitors at the plate.

GAME 2

Trailing 13-4 in the final at-bat, UU nearly staged a comeback after plating seven runs on six hits. Taylor Lane, Mickey Losey and Donovan each produced RBI hits to make it 13-8 with one out.

Then, Deion Tubbs stepped up next and lined a bases-loaded triple to the right field corner to bring up Stevens, who led off the inning with a single. However, the Yellow Jackets brought in Cody Noe who induced two fly-outs for his first save.

The Blue Knights finished the day with 23 combined hits after posting 13 in the nightcap. UU also had four errors defensively which led to three unearned runs.

Tubbs and Stevens both registered a career-high three hits, while Dellerman had a pair of singles with two RBI. Seven of the nine Blue Knight hitters reached base with a hit. In addition, Stevens and Robbie Guerrero III extended their reached-base streaks to 11 consecutive games.

Freshman Hunter Cohee (0-1) was tagged with the loss in his first career start. Moving to the mound in Game 2, WVSU’s Stone lasted six innings and allowed two earned runs in picking up his first win of the season.

UU lost to visiting Charleston, 10-1 and 3-2, on Saturday.

The Blue Knights (1-12, 0-4) will host Cedarville in a non-conference game Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Blue Knight Baseball Field.