The Urbana Athletic Boosters Monte Carlo Night will be held on Friday, March 22 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the VFW located at 220 East Court Street in Urbana.

Advanced ticket prices are $10 each or two for $15. Tickets at the door will be $20 each or two for $25.

Food, water and one drink ticket will be provided. There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffles.

Attendees must be 21 or older.

For more information, call or text (937) 369-4658 or (937) 605-1534.