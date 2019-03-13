UU softball team loses twice

CLERMONT, Fla. – The Urbana University softball team dropped both games of a doubleheader in Florida, falling 9-0 to Drury (5 innings) and 12-4 against Truman State (6 innings).

GAME 1

Drury raced out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first and scored in four of the five innings to move past UU.

UU managed four hits off Drury starter Taylor Nordwald and had a runner reach second base only twice. The Blue Knights’ top threat came in the third after Mykee Holtz advanced two runners into scoring position on a deep fly out. Kayleigh Pate stepped in the box next and roped a sharp liner to left field, but it was directly at the left fielder to end the inning.

Starter Izzy Helm took the loss inside the circle. Jenna VanHoose, Mia Smallwood, Erin Gardner and Holtz each registered a base knock for UU.

Drury left fielder Madoline Seumalo led the Panthers at the plate, going 3 for 4 with three RBI. Her three-run home run in the third put the game out of reach by making the score 7-0.

UU had three errors defensively.

GAME 2

After a back-and-forth game led to a 4-4 tie, things unraveled for UU in the sixth. Truman sent 13 batters to the plate with eight runs on seven hits to stun the Blue Knights.

Smallwood’s RBI single in the first gave UU a 1-0 lead, and then back-to-back RBI hits from Holtz (2B) and Pate put the Blue Knights ahead 4-1 in the fourth. However, the Bulldogs responded with three runs of their own in the home half, and ended up plating 11 unanswered runs in the game.

Gardner posted two hits and scored a pair of runs to lead UU at the plate. Holtz, Pate, Smallwood, Britney Bonno and Madison Bryant all singled in the contest.

Truman (10-1) outhit UU, 14-7, led by All-American center fielder Christa Reisinger (2-4, 3 RBI, 3B).

Pate was dealt the tough-luck loss with 5.2 innings in the circle. Truman reliever Lauren Dale earned her fifth win after taking over in the fifth.

UU is now 0-12 overall.

