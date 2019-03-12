Blue Knight softball team swept

CLERMONT, Fla. – The Urbana University softball team fell twice in action at The Spring Games against Ashland and Concordia (N.Y.) by final scores of 3-1 and 9-0, respectively.

GAME 1

Ashland moved two runs across in the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie and slip past UU.

In the top of the sixth, the Eagles posted three straight two-out hits to claim a 1-0 lead; however, the Blue Knights responded with the tying run in the bottom half.

Kayleigh Pate led off with a single and then scored after back-to-back base knocks from Britney Bonno and Kylah Swanson as UU gained momentum and threatened to take the lead. But, the Blue Knights stranded both runners and missed out on the go-ahead opportunity.

AU responded with the first three runners to reach base in the top of the seventh, which led to two runs after a pair of defensive miscues by the Blue Knights. Mykee Holtz drew a two-out walk, but nothing else got going in UU’s final at-bat.

Pate and Bonno led the way offensively as each recorded two hits. Pate also tossed a complete game inside the circle, allowing one earned run on eight hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Swanson and Mia Smallwood posted the other two hits as the Blue Knights were outhit, 8-6. Ashland’s shortstop Bree Gill led the Eagles with a 3-for-4 effort.

GAME 2

UU dropped the second game to Concordia 9-0 in five innings, as the Clippers scored two in the third, four times in the fourth and twice more in the fifth.

UU starter Madison Bryant produced a season-high six strikeouts, but allowed six hits and four walks in the setback.

Pate led off the fourth inning with her third double in four games, while also extending her hit streak to four. Erin Gardner recorded her first career double.

The Blue Knights had five hits and three errors and the Clippers notched seven base knocks with two miscues.

Concordia had three players post two hits, led by center fielder Audrey Gardus’ 2-for-2 outing with a walk and three RBI.

UU (0-10) also lost to Augustana (S.D.), 10-0, and to Winona State, 11-3.

Graham High School graduate Madison Bryant (pictured) took the loss for Urbana University against Concordia. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_bryant.jpg Graham High School graduate Madison Bryant (pictured) took the loss for Urbana University against Concordia.