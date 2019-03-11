Blue Knight baseball team swept by Lake Erie

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Urbana University baseball team suffered a pair of losses to Lake Erie at V.A. Memorial Stadium. The Storm claimed the doubleheader sweep by scores of 11-7 and 16-5, as the two teams combined for 55 total hits in 18 innings.

UU dropped to 1-8 overall on the season while LEC improved to 5-4 after sweeping the weekend series.

GAME 1

Lake Erie used a five-run first inning and coasted before a late UU rally in the ninth inning.

The middle of the lineup caused early Storm damage, including a two-run triple by third baseman Nigel Williams and two-home run by shortstop Cole Waller in back-to-back plate appearances.

UU got on the board with an RBI double from Chase Carney in the third, followed by a Robbie Guerrero III sac fly, but it trailed 9-3 after five complete. The Blue Knights scored twice in their final stand after four batters reached base, but it was too little, too late.

Carney led the way with his first three-hit performance as a Blue Knight and scored twice. The junior transfer has posted four straight multi-hit outings and is tied for the team lead with 10 hits on the year.

Four others notched a pair of hits, including Guerrero, Justin Donovan, Tyler Dellerman and Taylor Lane. Guerrero produced a run in three straight at-bats to post a career-best three RBI. The junior utility man also has 10 hits on the year with a team-best five doubles.

Freshman Cole Weaver (1-1) took the loss on the mound with eight earned runs allowed in four frames. Relievers Dylan Whisman and Guerrero were effective over the final five innings by allowing five hits and two runs.

The Blue Knights totaled 14 hits and had two errors and the Storm recorded 17 hits. Left fielder Trace Peterson led the Storm with a 4-for-5 effort including a pair of doubles, a triple and two RBI.

GAME 2

All five UU runs came early as the Blue Knights led during each of the opening three frames.

However, the Blue Knights lost the lead and trailed 7-5 going to the fourth, when another five-spot for LEC opened things up following a pair of two-run doubles and an RBI single.

Lake Erie scored in every inning except the seventh and eighth, while posting 16 runs on 17 hits. UU totaled five runs on eight hits and grounded into four consecutive double plays in the fifth through eighth innings.

Carney and Guerrero each went 2 for 4 with a run scored to lead the Blue Knights. Additionally, Deion Tubbs, Mickey Losey, Briley Harlan and Daniel Quiroz each collected an RBI.

Another freshman starter suffered a setback on the mound as right-hander Logan Fisher went three innings in his first start. Hunter Cohee, Ryan Townsend, Taylor Lane and Brandon McRae were used as relievers.

Three LEC batters registered three-hit performances, led by designated hitter Anthony Jackson (3-4) who had two doubles and two RBI. Nigel Williams and Sam Browning also homered for the Storm.

UU plays at Findlay (5-3) today at 3 p.m. in a non-conference tilt.