Graham claims state title, has 2 individual champs

COLUMBUS – Graham had two individual champions and won its 19th straight Division II state team wrestling title here on Saturday.

The Falcons had 123.5 team points and Aurora finished second with 87.5.

“I feel like a big weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” said first-year Graham Coach Travis McIntosh. “I’m so excited and proud of all of our boys. They kept wrestling and kept battling all season.”

In the finals at 138 pounds, Graham’s Alek Martin decisioned Micah Norwood of Columbus Bishop Hartley, 6-5, in an ultimate tie-breaker to claim the title.

In the 152 finals, Graham’s Jeffrey Thomas decisioned Dylan Fishback of Aurora, 6-4, in sudden victory to earn the title.

At 132 pounds, Graham’s Nick Moore placed second after losing to Jordan Decatur of Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, 3-1, in the finals.

“I’m so happy and proud of the three boys who made it to the finals … they competed and gave it their all,” said McIntosh. “We won two of the matches, and the one we didn’t win was to the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the country at 132.”

Also on Saturday, at 106 pounds, Graham’s Nolan Gessler claimed third place by beating Kaleb Ream of Springfield Shawnee, 15-5.

At 285, Graham’s Johnny Shafer pinned Cole Potts of Columbus St. Francis DeSales in 4:18 to place third.

At 160, Graham’s Isaiah Stickley took fourth place after being pinned by Justin Mayes of Bellevue in 3:25.

At 170, Urbana’s Trevor Stewart placed eighth after losing to John Mark Williams of Indian Hill, 3-1.

In Division III at 113 pounds, Miami East’s Max Shore – a St. Paris resident – placed second after losing to Lucian Brink of Coshocton, 6-3, in the finals.

Graham’s Alek Martin (pictured) decisioned Micah Norwood of Columbus Bishop Hartley, 6-5, in an ultimate tie-breaker to claim the title at 138 pounds at the Division II state wrestling tournament on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_martin-2.jpg Graham’s Alek Martin (pictured) decisioned Micah Norwood of Columbus Bishop Hartley, 6-5, in an ultimate tie-breaker to claim the title at 138 pounds at the Division II state wrestling tournament on Saturday. Justin Miller/Urbana Daily Citizen Graham’s Nick Moore (pictured) placed second at 132 pounds after losing in the finals at the Division II state wrestling tournament on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_moore-2.jpg Graham’s Nick Moore (pictured) placed second at 132 pounds after losing in the finals at the Division II state wrestling tournament on Saturday. Justin Miller/Urbana Daily Citizen