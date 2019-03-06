UU’s Jacobs, Hudson earn honors

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Urbana University’s Malik Jacobs has been selected to the All-Mountain East Conference Men’s Basketball Second Team, as the league announced awards in men’s basketball for the 2018-19 season.

Jacobs, a native of Fairborn, is the first player in program history to earn two career All-MEC accolades, as well as the first player to earn a spot on a first or second team.

The 6-foot-2 senior led the Blue Knights in scoring (15.9 PPG) and rebounding (6.7 RPG) while starting all 26 games. He also posted three double-doubles, shot nearly 40 percent from three-point range and recorded an 81-percent mark at the free-throw line.

Jacobs’ top performance of the season came in a road game against West Virginia State (Dec. 10) with 27 points and nine boards. The senior guard also provided a buzzer-beating three in a 26-point outing against Glenville State (Jan. 12).

Notre Dame’s Will Vorhees has been selected as the MEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, while West Liberty’s Will Yoakum (Freshman of the Year) and NDC’s Tim Koenig (Coach of the Year) also received top honors from the league.

Hudson earns honor

UU’s Sylvia Hudson has been voted to the All-MEC Women’s Basketball Second Team.

Hudson, a junior from Sidney, ranked third in the conference with a career-high 19.0 PPG in 25 games this season. She also led the Blue Knights in made field goals (197), rebounds (8.1 RPG), blocks (1.0 BPG) and steals (2.0 SPG), while putting up four 30-point outings and seven games with at least 20 points.

Hudson produced nine double-doubles and scored double figures in all but two games. Her top performance came against West Virginia Wesleyan (Jan. 10), when she tied the school’s single-game scoring record with 38 points. She also grabbed 20 boards with seven steals and six assists in that contest, becoming the first women’s player in MEC basketball history to record a 30-20-5-5 game.

For her career, Hudson ranks 10th on UU’s all-time scoring list with 1,261 points. She is also ranked sixth among NCAA Division II active career leaders in field-goal percentage (59.1).

West Liberty’s Marissa Brown has been selected as the Mountain East Conference Player of the Year, while Glenville State’s Re’Shawna Stone was tabbed as the Freshman of the Year and Kim Stephens was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.

UU’s Malik Jacobs (pictured) has been named second team All-MEC in men’s basketball. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_malik.jpeg UU’s Malik Jacobs (pictured) has been named second team All-MEC in men’s basketball. Photos by UU Athletics UU’s Sylvia Hudson (pictured) has been named second team All-MEC in women’s basketball. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_hudson.jpeg UU’s Sylvia Hudson (pictured) has been named second team All-MEC in women’s basketball. Photos by UU Athletics