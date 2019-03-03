UU women fall to Notre Dame College

The Urbana University women’s basketball team ended the season with a 110-70 loss to visiting Notre Dame College on Saturday in the Grimes Center.

The Blue Knights finish the 2018-19 campaign with a record of 4-22 (4-18 MEC) while the Falcons will go into the conference tournament at 15-13 (12-10 MEC).

Four UU seniors celebrated their last home game in the Grimes Center, including Jennifer Alflen, Megan Beachy, Emma Havener and Erin Morrow.

UU’s Sylvia Hudson led the team with 20 points, shot 8 of 9 on free throws and pulled down six rebounds. Both Sa’Dera Johnson and Beachy added 15 points. Beachy had a three point shooting percentage of 50 percent (4-8) along with two assists.

Notre Dame’s Kyleigh Ramlow had a game-high of 26 points and shot 90 percent (9-10) on field goals. The Falcons had three other players hit double digits which included Ajia McIntyre (18), Seina Adachi (14) and Jada Marone (11).

The Falcons kept a hold of the lead for the majority of the game, but the first half was close as the Blue Knights trailed by only five heading into the break, 47-42, following a Beachy 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

UU led 23-18 near the end of the first quarter after an 8-0 run featuring back-to-back layups from Hudson. However, the Falcons responded with an 18-3 run to go back up double digits before the Blue Knights climbed back.

Then, NDC came out firing on all cylinders in the final two quarters by outscoring UU, 63-28, and shooting 69 percent (22-32) overall. The Falcons did most of their damage from beyond the arc by drilling 17 of 25 three-point attempts. Ramlow hit seven threes while Adachi knocked down three.

The Falcons held a 40-24 advantage on the glass while scoring 23 points off 15 Blue Knight turnovers.