Blue Knight men end season with a loss

All-American Will Vorhees scored 38 points to lead Notre Dame College past Urbana University, 89-70, in MEC men’s basketball on Saturday at the Grimes Center.

UU missed out on qualifying for the conference tournament and ends the season at 6-20, 4-18, a two-game improvement from a year ago. NDC earned the third seed in this week’s tournament with an overall record of 20-8 (16-6 MEC).

UU’s two seniors, Malik Jacobs and Nick Detlev, each played their final game as a Blue Knight.

Jacobs led the Blue Knights with 22 points and nine rebounds, while going 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. He wraps up his Blue Knight career averaging 16.2 PPG and pulled down a career-best 6.7 rebounds per game this season.

In addition, Mike Ryan stayed hot from the field with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting in 22 minutes off the bench. Datrey Long stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, five boards, three steals and two steals, while Jordan Bradley added 11 points and team-high seven assists.

Vorhees posted a double-double with 38 points and 12 boards. The redshirt senior went 13 of 24 from the floor and 12 of 18 at the free-throw line, and also dished out a team-high five assists.

NDC point guard Larenz Thurman put up 18 points while forward Isaiah Sanders chipped in with 11.

UU led early when Detlev’s layup three minutes into the game put the Blue Knights ahead 8-7. Then, the Falcons went up by double digits but Ryan sparked the Blue Knights off the bench with a big 3-pointer and dunk. Jacobs kept the momentum going with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to five, 28-23, with six minutes left until halftime.

However, the Falcons closed the half with a 41-30 advantage at the break and led by double digits the entire second period.

NDC used a 40-28 advantage on points in the paint and knocked down 21 of 30 free throws, while UU got to the line only nine times. The Falcons were also aided by a 43-32 rebounding edge.