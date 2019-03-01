UU spring football practice begins on March 27

Urbana University head football coach Tyler Haines has announced that the upcoming spring practice schedule will begin on March 27.

Coming off a second straight 5-6 season, UU will hold 15 practices including the annual spring game at Urbana University Stadium. All sessions are free and open to the public with midweek practice going 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday practices are slated for 9 a.m. to noon.

The 2019 spring football game concludes the spring slate on Saturday, April 27 with a 7 p.m. start time.

Here are the 2019 UU football spring practice dates: Wednesday, March 27; Friday, March 29; Monday, April 1; Wednesday, April 3; Friday, April 5; Saturday, April 6; Monday, April 8; Wednesday, April 10; Friday, April 12; Saturday, April 13; Monday, April 15; Wednesday, April 17; Monday, April 22 and Wednesday, April 24.

Jacobs earns honor

Urbana University senior Malik Jacobs has been named to the 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-District® Men’s Basketball Team. Jacobs is one of five players on the District 2 first team for NCAA Division II and will advance to the All-America ballot.

Jacobs is currently averaging 15.8 PPG and 6.4 RPG to lead the Blue Knights this season. He carries a 3.62 grade-point average as a sports management major at UU.

Selected by CoSIDA, Google Cloud Academic All-District® recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The Google Cloud Academic All-America® program separately recognizes basketball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the Google Cloud Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team (if applicable) Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in mid-March.