UU softball team drops pair to UIndy

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Urbana University dropped a pair of non-conference softball games to No. 19 UIndy by final scores of 8-0 and 9-1 at Grand Park.

GAME 1

Mykee Holtz had the only UU hit, a lead-off triple in the fourth, as the Blue Knights managed just three base runners. Britney Bonno followed with a grounder to the right side, but Holtz was cut down at the plate while trying to score.

UIndy starter Halie Waters struck out seven in the five-inning contest and surrendered one walk. The hosts scored three unearned runs without recording a hit in the third, and then ended the game with a five-spot in the bottom of the fifth. UIndy finished with eight hits, led by center fielder Hanna Burris with a 3-for-4 (2B, 2 RBI) showing at the plate.

UU freshman Madison Bryant (0-1) took the loss in her first collegiate appearance in the circle.

GAME 2

UIndy scored four runs in the second inning and added runs in each of the final three frames to move past UU in six innings.

Holtz tripled again to lead off the fourth and this time Bonno was successful in plating the run for an RBI fielder’s choice. Bonno and Kylah Swanson each finished with a base knock as the Blue Knights totaled three hits.

UIndy’s Lauren Honkamp improved to 4-2 in the circle after tossing four innings while UU starter Kayleigh Pate (0-2) was tagged with the loss in five innings of work.

The Greyhounds combined for nine hits as Burris produced two doubles and shortstop Brooke Montgomery hit two home runs.

UU (0-4) travels to Clermont, Fla., next week for a 10-game road trip over spring break. The Blue Knights open the southern tour with two games on Friday, March 8 against Walsh and UMary.