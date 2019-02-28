M’burg boys, Graham girls set for state bowling

The Mechanicsburg boys and Graham girls bowling teams will compete at the state tournament on Saturday at Wayne Webb Bowl in Columbus.

Mechanicsburg advanced by placing second at last week’s district tourney.

High scorers for the Mechanicsburg boys at the district included Peyton Leeson, who rolled a 248-235-236/719 and won the individual tournament.

In addition, Jack Wolf had a 190-192-205/587, Eli Mayberry a 160-179-233/572, Ethan Edwards a 204-191-144/539 and Deacon Morgan had a 208 game. JP Marsh, Bryen DeWitt and Andrew Lynch also participated.

The Graham girls won the district tournament.

For the Falcons, Emily Evans rolled a 172-212-234/618 and finished fourth. Libby Hennings had a 236-179-175/590 and was fifth. Jade Maloney added a 163-234-153/550, Olivia VanHoose a 207-154-170/531 and Paityn Dowty a 200-153/353.