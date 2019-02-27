M’burg girls win; OHC boys teams lose

SIDNEY – Mechanicsburg defeated Ansonia, 72-36, in the Division IV girls basketball sectional on Saturday.

Mechanicsburg finished the first half on a decisive 17-0 run – turning a 22-18 deficit into a 13-point lead at the intermission.

The Indians placed five players in double figures for the first time since the 2012-2013 season.

Grace Forrest led the way with 15 points, 4 assists and 5 steals. Kacey Schipfer scored 12 points and Elly Schipfer had 10 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Morgan Hamby had 10 points and 6 rebounds and Emma Violet added 10 points and 8 rebounds.

The Indians (16-8) advance to face top-seeded Fort Loramie here in the sectional final on Wednesday, with a 7 p.m. tip-off. The Redskins finished the season ranked as the state’s number-one team in the Division IV AP poll.

WL-S boys lose

ENGLEWOOD – Preble Shawnee defeated West Liberty-Salem, 59-44, in the opening round of the Division III boys basketball sectional at Northmont on Saturday.

Holden Nease scored 14 points for the Tigers, who trailed at halftime, 31-13.

Preble Shawnee shot 22-of-27 from the foul stripe, while WL-S was 5-of-8.

WL-S finishes the season 11-12 overall.

Triad boys fall

PIQUA – Top-seeded Jackson Center defeated Triad, 51-23, in the opening round of the Division IV boys basketball sectional on Saturday.

Senior Austin Bails scored 9 points for the Cardinals, who trailed 26-11 at halftime and scored only three points in the third quarter.

Triad finishes the season 0-23 overall.

M’burg boys falter

PIQUA – Russia defeated Mechanicsburg, 69-41, in the opening round of the Division IV boys basketball sectional on Saturday.

The Raiders ran out to a 36-19 lead at the intermission and kept pouring it on.

Senior Chris Taylor scored 18 points for the Indians. Mechanicsburg (11-11) was out-rebounded, 31-16.

Mechanicsburg head coach Michael Cantrell (right) gives some animated directions to one of his players during Saturday’s game against Russia at Garbry Gym in Piqua. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/02/web1_mburgboys.jpg Mechanicsburg head coach Michael Cantrell (right) gives some animated directions to one of his players during Saturday’s game against Russia at Garbry Gym in Piqua.