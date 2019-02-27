Posted on by

M’burg girls win; OHC boys teams lose


Staff report

Mechanicsburg head coach Michael Cantrell (right) gives some animated directions to one of his players during Saturday’s game against Russia at Garbry Gym in Piqua.

SIDNEY – Mechanicsburg defeated Ansonia, 72-36, in the Division IV girls basketball sectional on Saturday.

Mechanicsburg finished the first half on a decisive 17-0 run – turning a 22-18 deficit into a 13-point lead at the intermission.

The Indians placed five players in double figures for the first time since the 2012-2013 season.

Grace Forrest led the way with 15 points, 4 assists and 5 steals. Kacey Schipfer scored 12 points and Elly Schipfer had 10 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Morgan Hamby had 10 points and 6 rebounds and Emma Violet added 10 points and 8 rebounds.

The Indians (16-8) advance to face top-seeded Fort Loramie here in the sectional final on Wednesday, with a 7 p.m. tip-off. The Redskins finished the season ranked as the state’s number-one team in the Division IV AP poll.

WL-S boys lose

ENGLEWOOD – Preble Shawnee defeated West Liberty-Salem, 59-44, in the opening round of the Division III boys basketball sectional at Northmont on Saturday.

Holden Nease scored 14 points for the Tigers, who trailed at halftime, 31-13.

Preble Shawnee shot 22-of-27 from the foul stripe, while WL-S was 5-of-8.

WL-S finishes the season 11-12 overall.

Triad boys fall

PIQUA – Top-seeded Jackson Center defeated Triad, 51-23, in the opening round of the Division IV boys basketball sectional on Saturday.

Senior Austin Bails scored 9 points for the Cardinals, who trailed 26-11 at halftime and scored only three points in the third quarter.

Triad finishes the season 0-23 overall.

M’burg boys falter

PIQUA – Russia defeated Mechanicsburg, 69-41, in the opening round of the Division IV boys basketball sectional on Saturday.

The Raiders ran out to a 36-19 lead at the intermission and kept pouring it on.

Senior Chris Taylor scored 18 points for the Indians. Mechanicsburg (11-11) was out-rebounded, 31-16.

