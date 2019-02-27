WL-S game to be played at 3 p.m. on Saturday

The WL-S girls basketball team will play Purcell Marian in a Division III district final on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Springfield High School (701 East Home Road). Pre-sale tickets are $6 and available at the school office or C& R Pharmacy in West Liberty until Saturday at noon.

WL-S qualifies 2 to state

West Liberty-Salem indoor girls track and field team has qualified two student-athletes to the D2/3 OATCCC State Championships to be held Saturday at The Spire Institute in Geneva.

Junior Lydia Moell will compete in pole vault and sophomore Katelyn Stapleton will compete in the 800-meter run.

The top 24 regular-season performances in each event qualify for state competition.

This is the 10th consecutive year the Tigers have qualified athletes to the state meet.

65-and-over softball

A 65-and-over softball league is being organized for the Urbana/Springfield area.

Games will be played during the week during day-time hours.

For more information, call Dan Shroyer at (937) 390-1983.