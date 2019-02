ST. PARIS – Graham won a Division II wrestling sectional at Graham High School on Saturday, finishing with 301 points. Chaminade Julienne was second with 162.

Champions for Graham included Nolan Gessler (106 pounds), Trace Braun (113), Dawson Show (120), Chris Kelly (126), Nick Moore (132), Alek Martin (138), Jeffrey Thomas (152), Isaiah Stickley (160), Trey Pence (220) and Johnny Shafer (285).

D’artagnan Spitler (145) and Nolan Neves (182) finished second.

William Mannier (195) was third and Eric Thomas (170) was fifth.

In the other Graham sectional, Urbana finished seventh.

Gavyn Grim (132) and Trevor Stewart (170) won their classes for the Hillclimbers, who finished with 114.5 points.

Lucas Chess (113) and Ezra Lee (138) were third and will also advance to the district tournament.

Also for UHS on Saturday, Trey Williams (160) was fifth and Daniel Westcott (126) and Charles Smith (152) were sixth.

Both Graham and Urbana will participate in the Division II district at Wilmington, with wrestling beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Triad, WL-S at Lehman

SIDNEY – Triad finished eighth and West Liberty-Salem was ninth at the Division III wrestling sectional at Lehman Catholic.

The Cardinals qualified Blake Boldman (152, 3rd) and Coleman Hauck (138, 4th) to the district meet.

Tyson Brown (113), Sammy Stokes (126), Dylan Van Tassel (145) and Josiah Leasure (285) each placed sixth.

For the Tigers, Major Stratton finished second at 195 pounds. Kyle Wolfe (285) was third and will also move on to the district tournament.

Austin VanHoose (132) was sixth.

Indians win title

COVINGTON – Mechanicsburg won the Division III wrestling sectional at Covington on Saturday, finishing with 204 points. Covington was second with 195.5.

Luke Stroud (120), Jake Hurst (132) and Caden Coleman (195) won titles for the Indians.

Trey Allen (113) was second. Jesse Stroud (106), Westyn Moyer (138) and Isaac Bryant (145) were third, while Jaron Patterson (170) and Jake Thiel (220) were fourth.

Dakota Lay (126) and Aaron Conley (152) were fifth and Kaleb Surmaceviz (182) was sixth.

Triad, West Liberty-Salem and Mechanicsburg will compete in the Division III district meet at Troy’s Hobart Arena, with wrestling beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.