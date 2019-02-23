Blue Knight men fall to Concord, 105-79

The Urbana University men’s basketball team dropped Saturday’s matchup against visiting Concord by a final score of 105-79 at the Grimes Center.

Following the setback, UU falls to 5-19 overall and 3-17 in conference play. CU improves to 17-9, 12-8.

Malik Jacobs led four Blue Knights with double-digit points, scoring 17 with a team-high eight boards. Ethan Snapp added 15 points while Datrey Long had 12 points, six boards and four assists. Matt Treacy chipped in with 11 points.

CU’s Jair Rodgers led all scorers with 31 points, including 21 in the first half, on 8-of-12 shooting from three-point range. Rodgers was unconscious early on and finished the first period 7 of 9 from beyond the arc. Tommy Bolte and Brandon Kennedy each had 18 points, while Simun Kovac posted a double-double with 10 points and 18 boards.

UU never led in the contest as the visitors mounted a 50-38 lead at halftime and cruised the rest of the way.

CU shot 52 percent from three-point range and finished with 18 made 3-pointers. The Mountain Lions held a 47-37 edge on the glass and the Blue Knights outscored the visitors 42-28 on points in the paint.

UU travels to Wheeling Jesuit Wednesday night and returns to host Notre Dame in the regular season finale on Saturday.

UU’s Ethan Snapp (pictured) scored 15 points in Saturday’s loss to visiting Concord. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/02/web1_snapp.jpeg UU’s Ethan Snapp (pictured) scored 15 points in Saturday’s loss to visiting Concord.