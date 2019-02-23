M’burg boys, GHS girls advance to state in bowling

BEAVERCREEK – Mechanicsburg boys varsity bowling placed runner-up in the Southwest District tournament to advance to the state competition, to be held at Wayne Webb Bowl on Saturday, March 2.

High scorers for the Mechanicsburg boys for the day included Peyton Leeson, who rolled a 248-235-236/719 and won the individual tournament.

Jack Wolf had a 190-192-205/587, Eli Mayberry a 160-179-233/572, Ethan Edwards a 204-191-144/539 and Deacon Morgan had a 208 game. JP Marsh, Bryen DeWitt and Andrew Lynch also participated.

Graham’s boys team placed 8th and Urbana finished 9th. They will not advance.

For Graham, Emerson Bruce rolled a 209-206-179/594, Tanner Monaghan a 224-154-214/592, Jayden Tourney a 190-190-144/524, Brady Oder a 167-168-176/511 and James VanHoose a 159-161-162/482.

For Urbana, Andru Troyer rolled a 162-222-179/563, Justin Brown a 186-157-215/558, Kolin Bowdle a 147-199-174/520, Nate Wright a 157-139-202/498 and Austin Fisher a 162-168-167/497.

GHS girls win

Graham’s girls bowling team won the district tournament and will advance to the state meet.

For the Falcons, Emily Evans rolled a 172-212-234/618 and finished fourth. Libby Hennings had a 236-179-175/590 and was fifth. Jade Maloney added a 163-234-153/550, Olivia VanHoose a 207-154-170/531 and Paityn Dowty a 200-153/353.

Mechanicsburg’s girls finished 11th and will not advance.

For the Indians, Madison Boggs rolled a 178-160-170/508, Charli Hawk a 149-132-184/465, Kennedy Moore a 171-148-140/459, Caroline Nott a 142-137-150/429 and Shelby Haffner a 122-168-138/428.

Urbana had Sarrah Baldwin and Lily Cooksey in the field as individuals. Baldwin rolled a 165-171-166/502 and finished 30th while Cooksey rolled a 129-110-140/379 and was 77th.