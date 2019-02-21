UVa-Wise sweeps Blue Knights

Visiting Virginia-Wise rolled over Urbana University in MEC women’s basketball on Thursday, 100-51.

UU was in the game early, falling behind 29-20.

But while Wise put up another 29 in the second quarter, UU struggled with just 7 points in the frame and went to the lockers with a 58-27 deficit.

Leading scorer Sylvia Hudson didn’t dress for the Blue Knights, with UU shooting 28 percent from the floor in her absence. The Blue Knights also lost on the glass, 49-27.

For UU, Nikki Current and Weston Minnich each scored 11 points, with Megan Beachy adding 10 and Sa’Dera Johnson chipping in 7.

UU (3-20, 3-16 MEC) hosts Concord on Saturday with a 2 p.m. tip.

Cavs knock off UU men

Visiting Wise doubled up the Blue Knights in the first half, 42-21, and held off a small comeback in the second half to beat UU, 90-73, in MEC men’s basketball action Thursday night.

UU turned the ball over 20 times and Wise shot 20-of-33 from the line compared to UU’s 6-of-13 effort.

Datrey Long scored 23 points in just 16 minutes to lead the Blue Knights, going 8-of-11 from the floor and 4-of-7 from downtown. Ethan Snapp scored 22 points, going 8-of-12 and 5-of-6 from beyond the arc.

The UU (5-18, 3-16 MEC) men will play following the women’s game against Concord on Saturday. Scheduled tip-off is 4 p.m.

Urbana University’s Sa’Dera Johnson (3) drives to the rim past UVa-Wise’s Nokomis Williams (42) during Thursday’s contest at the Grimes Center. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/02/web1_Sa-DeraJohnson.jpg Urbana University’s Sa’Dera Johnson (3) drives to the rim past UVa-Wise’s Nokomis Williams (42) during Thursday’s contest at the Grimes Center.