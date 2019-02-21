All-CBC boys, girls basketball teams announced

Urbana’s Reid Taylor and Graham’s Brevan King were each named first team All-CBC/MRD in boys basketball.

Urbana’s Isaiah Fonseca and Graham’s Brady King and Chase Adams were each named to the second team.

Urbana’s Grant Hower and Graham’s Kevin Miller were each named special mention.

Girls

Urbana’s Alaina Lyons and Graham’s Katelyn Nash were each named first team All-CBC/MRD in girls basketball.

Graham’s Lexi King was named to the second team.

Urbana’s Sam Rooney and Graham’s Arial Cupps were each named special mention.