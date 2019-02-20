WL-S girls advance; Graham boys defeat Urbana

COVINGTON – West Liberty-Salem defeated Brookville, 47-24, in the Division III girls basketball sectional on Saturday.

The Tigers jumped out to a 30-9 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way.

Gabby Hollar scored 18 points and Emily Hollar had 11 for the Tigers, with Gabby drilling four shots from beyond the arc. Gabby added 7 steals and 4 assists. Kelsey Day had 7 rebounds.

The Tigers advance to play Northridge here on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Graham tops Urbana

ST. PARIS – Graham topped Urbana, 54-39, in CBC/MRD boys basketball on Saturday.

The win secured a season sweep of the Hillclimbers for the Falcons.

Graham jumped out to a 32-22 lead at the intermission.

“We started off really well and played like we needed to. I’m proud of how these guys are playing right now. We’ve still got more work to do,” GHS Coach Grant Hall said.

Brevan King scored 19 points for the Falcons while Chase Adams had 16 points and 4 assists, Brady King scored 12 points and Kevin Miller had 12 rebounds.

Graham (13-9) faces Northridge in the Division II boys sectional at Springfield on Friday, with the tip scheduled for 6 p.m. Urbana follows that contest with a game against Shawnee.

Triad awards

Triad girls basketball players recently earned postseason awards. Cati LeVan earned First Team All-OHC, Frani LeVan was Second Team All-OHC and Makenzie Cauley was All-OHC honorable mention. Both LeVans were named to Jim Dabbelt’s All-Southwest Area Second Team.

Cauley and fellow senior Kristin Bailey will play in the District 9 Senior All-Star game on March 28 at Troy High School.