UU to host ‘Blueout’ games on Thursday

The Urbana University Department of Athletics has announced a “Blueout” promotion for Thursday’s home basketball doubleheader against UVa-Wise.

Tipoff for the women’s game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game at approximately 7:30 p.m. inside the Grimes Center.

All fans attending the game are encouraged to wear blue UU attire and the first 100 students in attendance will receive blue rally towels. Blue t-shirts will be tossed into the crowd after every made 3-pointer by the Blue Knights.

In addition, the men’s basketball program will be selling official team Under Armour t-shirts for $20.

The UU basketball teams will play three of their final four regular season games at home. Following Thursday’s game, the Blue Knights host Concord on Saturday afternoon.