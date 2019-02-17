UU women fall to Glenville State, 117-85

GLENVILLE, W. Va. – The Urbana University women’s basketball team fell to 19th-ranked Glenville State, 117-85, Saturday afternoon inside the Waco Center.

UU drops to 3-19 overall and 3-15 in the MEC while GSC improves to 22-2, 17-1. The Pioneers have claimed 12 straight wins over the Blue Knights and lead the all-time series, 12-2.

Sophomore Sa’Dera Johnson led three Blue Knights in double-digit points with 16 on 5-of-10 shooting. She also grabbed six boards and had three assists. Freshman Nikki Current had 11 points with team-highs in rebounds (7) and assists (5). Senior Megan Beachy added 10 points with a pair of treys.

Sydney Moore, Bailey Draughn and Kami McEldowney each had nine points.

GSC’s Ty Armstrong led all scorers with 24 points on 6-of-14 shooting from three-point range. Re’Shawna Stone scored 23 on 6-of-8 shooting and 9 of 9 at the free throw line.

The teams traded baskets early as UU jumped out to a 7-6 lead on Morrow’s 3-pointer less than two minutes into the game.

However, GSC used its speed and pressure to race out to a 38-21 first quarter lead and never looked back. The Pioneers shot nearly 60 percent in the opening two periods to build a 75-45 advantage at halftime.

Despite the game being out of reach, the Blue Knights outscored the Pioneers 22-13 in the fourth quarter.

GSC attempted 49 threes and hit 15, shooting 40 of 84 (47.6%) overall from the field. The Pioneers held a 52-36 rebounding edge and scored 35 points off 22 UU turnovers.

The Blue Knights shot 43 percent overall (30 of 70) and made only 6 of 22 attempts from beyond the arc.

UU returns home to host UVa-Wise on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.