Blue Knight men fall in 2 OTs

GLENVILLE, W. Va. – For the second time this season, it took overtime to determine a winner between the Urbana University and Glenville State men’s basketball teams as the host Pioneers came out on top, 100-97, over the Blue Knights in double overtime on Saturday at the Waco Center. The win avenged GSC’s overtime loss to UU earlier this season.

UU drops to 5-17 overall and 3-15 in MEC games while GSC improved to 10-14, 5-13.

Datrey Long posted career-highs in his first double-double performance with 28 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals. The freshman guard knocked down five treys and went 9 of 11 at the free throw line.

Three others scored in double figures for the Blue Knights, including Malik Jacobs (23), Matt Treacy (19) and Ethan Snapp (14). Treacy pulled down nine rebounds and dished out a team-high five assists. Additionally, Zach Bates grabbed seven boards and Darius Barksdale handed out four assists.

GSC’s Phil Bledsoe posted a double-double with 28 points and 16 boards to lead four Pioneers in double digits. Elisha Mayberry also had a double-double effort with 14 points and 10 boards, and Noah Frampton had 22 points and eight assists.

UU trailed 41-29 with under three minutes remaining until halftime, but the Blue Knights were able to rattle off a quick run to trim the halftime deficit to six, 43-37. UU made 7 of 12 (58.3%) shots from beyond the arc during the opening 20 minutes.

In the second half, Treacy’s layup in the opening minutes ignited a furious 14-2 run by the Blue Knights. Long’s traditional three-point play capped the run with UU leading 51-49 at 14:54, its first lead since the 16-minute mark in the first half.

The rest of the game went back-and-forth with the two teams changing leads a total of 14 times in the second half.

With 1:21 left in regulation, Long drilled a 3-pointer to put UU ahead 78-76. After each team missed a scoring opportunity, GSC evened the score on a pair of free throws with 34 seconds left. Then, the Blue Knights missed two shots in the final seconds to force the initial extra period.

Snapp knocked down a pair of treys in the first overtime, with the second shot slicing UU’s deficit to one, 87-86, with 53 seconds to go. Then, Bledsoe’s free throws with 26 seconds on the clock put GSC back in front by three, but Jacobs came up clutch for UU with two layups in the final 19 seconds to knot the score at 90-90.

In the second OT, made free throws from Long and Barksdale tied the score at 96-96 with 40 seconds to play. However, Bledsoe buried a dagger 3-pointer on the next possession that the Blue Knights weren’t able to overcome. UU’s final three-point attempt at the buzzer to even the score fell short.

UU shot 45 percent from three-point range by going 13 of 29, but the Blue Knights only made 42 percent overall from the field. GSC posted a 45-percent shooting mark from the field and 27 percent from range.

UU returns home to host UVa-Wise on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

