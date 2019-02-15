UHS wrestling team beats Warriors

Urbana took on Troy Christian and Northwestern in a wrestling tri-match on Wednesday.

The Hillclimbers fell to Troy Christian and beat Northwestern, 35-24.

Earning wins for UHS were Lucas Chess (120 pounds), Daniel Westcott (126), Gavyn Grim (132), Ezra Lee (138), Levi Stapleton (145) and Trey Williams (160).

All-CBC bowling

Urbana’s Justin Brown and Graham’s Emerson Bruce and Brady Oder were each named All-CBC/MRD first team in boys bowling.

UHS’s Andru Troyer, Austin Fisher and Nate Wright were each named to the second team.

Graham’s James VanHoose, Tyler Dowty and Tanner Monoghan were each named honorable mention.

Graham’s Olivia VanHoose and Libby Hennings were each named All-CBC/MRD first team in girls bowling.

Urbana’s Sarrah Baldwin and Graham’s Paityn Dowty and Emily Evans were each named to the second team.

UHS’s Lily Cooksey and Paige Martinez and Graham’s Jade Maloney were each named honorable mention.