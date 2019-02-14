UHS girls fall to Versailles in D-III tourney

COVINGTON – Versailles topped Urbana, 70-21, in the Division III girls basketball sectional on Thursday.

The Hillclimbers finish the season at 5-18 overall.

JH basketball

The WL-S 8th grade boys team ended its season with a 40-13 loss to West Jefferson. Dylan Glunt and Andrew Kimball each had 5 points for the Tigers.

The Triad 7th grade boys basketball team defeated Fairbanks, 35-28, in the OHC North tournament. For Triad (11-5), Cam Thomas had 8 points and 12 rebounds and Hunter Thompson added 7 points and 3 steals. Triad will play West Jefferson for the OHC North championship on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Triad High School.

Urbana’s Samantha Rooney (22) brings the ball down the floor against Versailles in first-round Division III sectional basketball at Covington High School on Thursday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/02/web1_rooney.jpg Urbana’s Samantha Rooney (22) brings the ball down the floor against Versailles in first-round Division III sectional basketball at Covington High School on Thursday.