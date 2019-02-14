UHS girls fall to Versailles in D-III tourney

COVINGTON – Versailles topped Urbana, 70-21, in the Division III girls basketball sectional on Thursday.
The Hillclimbers finish the season at 5-18 overall.
JH basketball
The WL-S 8th grade boys team ended its season with a 40-13 loss to West Jefferson. Dylan Glunt and Andrew Kimball each had 5 points for the Tigers.
The Triad 7th grade boys basketball team defeated Fairbanks, 35-28, in the OHC North tournament. For Triad (11-5), Cam Thomas had 8 points and 12 rebounds and Hunter Thompson added 7 points and 3 steals. Triad will play West Jefferson for the OHC North championship on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Triad High School.