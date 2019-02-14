Blue Knights swept by W. Va. Wesleyan

BUCKHANNON, W. Va. – The Urbana University women’s basketball team fell, 67-64, on a last-second 3-pointer by West Virginia Wesleyan Thursday night at Rockefeller Arena.

UU drops to 3-18 overall and 3-14 in MEC games while WVWC improves to 5-15, 5-11.

Junior forward Sylvia Hudson scored 13 points to lead four Blue Knights in double figures. Senior Megan Beachy (12), freshman Nikki Current (11) and sophomore Sa’Dera Johnson (10) contributed to the scoring output.

Hudson grabbed a team-high six rebounds and Current led the team with three assists and five steals.

WVWC’s Brittney Stawovy led all scorers with 18 points on 4-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. Alexa Szelong added 12 points and Nicole Gilyard grabbed 12 rebounds to aid the Bobcats.

UU led after one quarter and built a 22-11 advantage early in the second period. However, WVWC strung together a 16-1 run to take a 27-23 lead into halftime.

Then, UU trailed by as much as 12 in the third, but Hudson’s layup with 5:21 remaining in the game put the Blue Knights back ahead, 57-55.

UU roared back in the final stanza by outscoring the Bobcats 16-2 over a five-minute span. Erin Morrow’s 3-pointer with four minutes left gave UU a five-point lead, 62-57.

The Bobcats clawed back and tied the game at 64-64 with 22 seconds left. The Blue Knights came up empty after a missed shot on their final possession, and that set up a last-second three for WVWC’s Summer Matlack that fell through the net.

The Blue Knights shot 40 percent from three-point range and 35 percent overall from the field. UU forced 24 WVWC turnovers and knocked down 20 of 22 free throws. WVWC outrebounded UU 50-27, including 22 offensive boards that led to 19 second-chance points. The Bobcats shot 40 percent from the floor.

UU travels to Glenville State (21-2, 16-1 MEC) Saturday for a 2 p.m. matchup at the Waco Center.

UU men fall

In Thursday night’s late game, West Virginia Wesleyan beat UU, 76-70, in MEC men’s basketball.

For UU, Malik Jacobs had 18 points and Ethan Snapp added 17.

The Blue Knights (5-16, 3-14) play at Glenville State on Saturday at 4 p.m.