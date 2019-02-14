Mechanicsburg boys knock off Emmanuel Christian

SPRINGFIELD – Mechanicsburg beat Emmanuel Christian, 48-42, in non-league boys basketball on Tuesday.

Chris Taylor had 12 points for the Indians (9-10).

The Mechanicsburg jayvees won, 52-50. Hayden DeLong had 20 points for the Indians.

Mechanicsburg hosts WL-S on Friday.

M’burg girls win

DeGRAFF – Mechanicsburg defeated Riverside, 63-32, in non-league girls basketball.

The Indians jumped out to a 34-22 lead at halftime and finished strong.

Morgan Hamby had 19 points for Mechanicsburg (14-8) with Grace Forrest adding 15 and Elly Schipfer 14.

In the jayvee game, the Indians won, 34-24. Elyse Wilson had 12 points and Daytayviah Rodgers scored 10 for the Indians.

Mechanicsburg prepares for sectional tournament action at Sidney on Tuesday, Feb. 19. Tipoff for that game is slated for 5 p.m.

MHS bowlers second

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team finished second in a quad match at Jonathan Alder on Monday.

Greenon won the match with a 2,323, followed by Mechanicsburg with a 2,279, then Jonathan Alder finished in third followed by Hilliard Darby.

The Indians (13-8, 5-1 in OHC) were led by Madison Boggs, who rolled a 392 with games of 219 and 173.

Also for the Indians, Caroline Nott had a 131-151 for a 282, Kennedy Moore a 137-153/290, Charli Hawk a 159-198/357, Samantha Hoover a 115 and Shelby Haffner a 122.

JH basketball

The WL-S 7th grade boys ended their season with a 30-20 loss to Fairbanks. Miles Hostetler and Eli Allen each had 7 points for the Tgers.

The WL-S 8th grade team defeated Triad in 2 OTs, 40-35. Andrew Kimball scored 12 points and Christian Davis scored 11 for the Tigers, who play roday at West Jefferson at 6 p.m.

In CBC junior high tournament action, the Urbana 7th grade boys will play at Jonathan Alder at 5:30 on Thursday in the semifinals. In 8th grade semifinal action, the Urbana boys 8th grade team will play at North Union, also at 5:30 p.m. The championship games will be played at Urbana High School on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

WL-S tickets

WL-S boys and girls basketball tournament pre-sale tickets are on sale now through tournament day at the school office and C&R pharmacy in West Liberty. Tickets are $6 each, and the WL-S athletic department gets a portion back of all pre-sale tickets sold.