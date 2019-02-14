Triad girls top Northeastern in OHC girls hoops

SPRINGFIELD – The Triad girls basketball team bolted out to a 24-6 first-quarter lead, then cruised to a 64-37 Ohio Heritage Conference win over the Northeastern Jets Saturday afternoon.

Frani LeVan had the hot hand for Triad, going 12-of-16 from the field, including 7-of-10 on three-point attempts, and finishing with a career-high 33 points. Bailey Perry had a career-high 10 points to go with 4 rebounds and Kristin Bailey chipped in with 8 points and 7 rebounds. Makenzie Cauley’s 8 rebounds and Cati LeVan’s season-high 7 assists also were key to the victory.

With the win, Triad finishes the regular season 9-13 overall, 5-11 in the OHC.

The Cardinals are in Division IV tournament play at Sidney High School on Tuesday at 8 p.m. against Fairlawn.

M’burg boys win

MECHANICSBURG – The Indians defeated Madison Plains, 40-35, in OHC boys basketball on Saturday.

Chris Taylor had 11 points and Logan Hurst added 10 for Mechanicsburg.

Mechanicsburg trailed, 21-13, at halftime, but outscored the Eagles by 10 points in the fourth quarter to pull away with the victory.

The Indians host Emmanuel Christian today.

Jets top Cardinals

NORTH LEWISBURG – Northeastern defeated Triad, 47-36, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

Triad trailed, 27-15, at halftime.

Layne Thompson scored 12 points and Drew Campbell had 7 for Triad.

In the jayvee game, Triad won, 28-26. Greg Sizemore had 8 points for the Cardinals.

In the freshman game, Triad won, 49-44. Wyatt Cole had 12 points, Carson Manley scored 12 and Jesse Bailey added 11 for the Cardinals.

Triad (0-21, 0-15) hosts West Jefferson on Friday.

WL-S freshmen win

West Liberty-Salem’s freshmen won the opening round of the OHC tournament by defeating Triad, 35-33. Christian Griffith made a 25-footer with two seconds left to get the win. Logan Saylor scored 14 points and Owen Johnson had 9 for the Tigers.

Indians win OHC bowling

Mechanicsburg boys varsity bowling won the Ohio Heritage Conference bowling tournament on Saturday. With the high finish and the point system, this also allowed the team to win the conference title.

High scorers for the Mechanicsburg boys for the day were Peyton Leeson with a 233-193-181/607, Bryen DeWitt with a 171-257-207/635 and Eli Mayberry with a 258-232-226/716.

Leeson was named the conference’s Bowler of the Year with a 208 average. Mayberry and Leeson received First Team All-OHC honors, with Ethan Edwards earning Second Team placement.

On the girls’ side, West Liberty-Salem finished third.

Jillian Kirkham rolled games of 128, 116 and 109 for a 353 series. Nicole Watkins had a 127-96-141/364, Ashlyn Parks a 151-155-129/435, Katie Rollins a 171-157-182/510 and Hailee Clifford a 178-194/372, with a sub score of 148.

Clifford received First Team honors, Rollins received Second Team honors and Emma Hostetler received OHC Honorable Mention.

Moell wins pole vault

West Liberty-Salem junior Lydia Moell placed first in the pole vault (11-0) at the Valentine High School Qualifier on Sunday at Otterbein University.

JH basketball

The West Liberty-Salem 7th grade girls basketball team lost to Mechanicsburg, 20-15, in the OHC championship game. For WL-S (14-3), Lilly Weaver scored 6 points and had 4 steals while Megan Hollar added 4 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Urbana 7th grade boys beat Graham, 57-16, in the CBC tournament. Tate Armstrong had 12 points for UJHS.

The Urbana 8th grade boys beat Northwestern, 51-34, in the CBC tournament. Rayvon Rogan and Jon Hildebrand each scored 11 points for UJHS.

Urbana beat Indian Lake, 40-36, in CBC 7th grade boys tournament. Will Donahue and Michael Holland each had 10 points for UJHS (11-5), which will play Thursday in the semifinals at a site to be determined.

In the 8th grade boys tournament, Urbana topped Graham, 46-41. Hildebrand and Jaxen Neff-Strickland each had 12 points and Landon Key had 10 for UJHS (11-5), which will play Thursday in the semifinals at a site to be determined. Graham did not report statistics.