UU acrobatics falls to Glenville in first meet

GLENVILLE, W. Va. – The Urbana University Acrobatics & Tumbling team lost to Glenville State in the Blue Knights’ season opener and first-ever official meet, falling to the Pioneers 238.000-117.300.

With great anticipation for the new season, the Blue Knights performed well in several events.

Most notably, the Pyramid event, which they landed a 23.45 out of 27.60 overall.

To start the day off, UU had a slow showing in the Compulsory event. In each of the opening four heats, the Blue Knights failed to outscore the Pioneers with the score at 32.25-19.15.

Shorthanded to start the next event, Acro, the Blue Knights scored 6.9, 7.75 and 4.6 for a final score of 19.25. The Pioneers ended up with near perfect scores during the Acro event.

Glenville State led at halftime with the scoreboard reading, 87.15-61.85.

Coming out of halftime, the Pyramid – which was the best event of the evening for the Blue Knights – got off to a great start for the Inversion Heat. UU scored an 8.35 out of a possible 9.2. Moving forward, the Blue Knights remained consistent and finished the event with a final score of 23.45.

On the Toss Event, the Blue Knights got their first heat with a score of 8.3-8.0 in the 450 Salto. They were overmatched in the two remaining heats and finished with a score of 16.80.

In Tumbling, the Blue Knights tied or won two of the six events. Those were Aerial Pass with a score of 9.15 and 6 Element pass scoring 8.1. Other than a low score in the Quad Pass, the Blue Knights had a great chance of winning the event but came up short, 47.50-38.65.

The Blue Knights did not compete in the team event, where Glenville scored a 78.45.

UU will travel to Georgetown (Ky.) on Feb. 22. The meet will begin at 7 p.m.