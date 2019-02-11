WL-S girls finish unbeaten in OHC North division

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S beat West Jefferson, 37-15, in OHC girls basketball.

The win was WL-S’s 19th in a row.

The Tigers out-scored West Jefferson, 24-9, in the second half.

For WL-S (19-3, 16-0) – the OHC North champion – Gabby Hollar had 11 points and 3 steals and Selena Weaver added 9 points and 9 rebounds.

The Tigers won the jayvee game, 34-25. Gabby Williams and Aubrey Williams each had 10 points for WL-S.

Second-seeded West Liberty-Salem will play 18th-seeded Brookville on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 12:30 p.m. in the Division III sectional at Covington.

M’burg girls win

MILFORD CENTER – Mechanicsburg defeated Fairbanks, 69-30, in OHC girls basketball on Friday.

The Indians (13-8, 11-5) were led by Grace Forrest’s 16 points. Emma Jones added 14 and Morgan Hamby had 11. Elly Schipfer chipped in 9 points and 12 rebounds.

Mechanicsburg held a 36-14 halftime lead and never let up. Eight different Indians scored.

Mechanicsburg plays at Riverside on Monday in non-league action.

JH basketball

The WL-S 7th grade boys defeated Northeastern, 31-21. Miles Hostetler scored 12 points for WL-S.

The WL-S 8th grade boys beat Northeastern, 43-40. Christian Davis scored 24 points for WL-S.