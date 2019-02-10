Posted on by

Sectional boys hoops pairings announced


Staff report

The Southwest District Athletic Board recently released its sectional boys basketball pairings.

In Division II at Springfield, (7) Graham will play (4) Northridge on Friday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. In that same bracket, (6) Urbana will follow that game with a contest against (5) Shawnee at 7:30 p.m.

In Division III at Northmont, (10) West Liberty-Salem will face (13) Preble Shawnee on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.

In Division IV at Piqua, (10) Mechanicsburg will face (3) Russia on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. Following that game, (12) Triad will face (1) Jackson Center at 7:30 p.m.

To see full brackets, go to www.swdab.org.

Staff report