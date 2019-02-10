Posted on by

Blue Knights swept by Fairmont


Staff report

Urbana University’s Sa’Dera Johnson (3) probes the defense for an opening against Fairmont State on Thursday.

Visiting Fairmont State defeated Urbana University, 75-60, in MEC women’s basketball on Thursday.

The Blue Knights led, 39-28, at halftime, but were outscored 29-9 in the third quarter and fell out of contention down the stretch.

Sylvia Hudson scored 15 points and had 9 rebounds for UU (2-17, 2-13) with Erin Morrow scoring 13.

Sierra Kotchman scored 30 points for Fairmont, with Rachel Laskody adding 20 points and 10 boards.

UU hosts Shepherd on Saturday at 2 p.m.

UU men lose

In the men’s contest Thursday night, Fairmont State bat UU, 86-74.

The Blue Knights trailed, 37-32, at the half.

Ethan Snapp scored 22 points for UU. Datrey Long added 15 points and Malik Jacobs chipped in 10 points and 7 rebounds.

A trio of Fairmont’s players hit the 20-point mark, with Vonte Montgomery leading the way with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Andrew Emrick scored 21 and Jason Jolly had 20.

UU (5-14, 3-12) hosts Shepherd on Saturday at 4 p.m.

