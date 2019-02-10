Blue Knights swept by Fairmont

Visiting Fairmont State defeated Urbana University, 75-60, in MEC women’s basketball on Thursday.
The Blue Knights led, 39-28, at halftime, but were outscored 29-9 in the third quarter and fell out of contention down the stretch.
Sylvia Hudson scored 15 points and had 9 rebounds for UU (2-17, 2-13) with Erin Morrow scoring 13.
Sierra Kotchman scored 30 points for Fairmont, with Rachel Laskody adding 20 points and 10 boards.
UU hosts Shepherd on Saturday at 2 p.m.
UU men lose
In the men’s contest Thursday night, Fairmont State bat UU, 86-74.
The Blue Knights trailed, 37-32, at the half.
Ethan Snapp scored 22 points for UU. Datrey Long added 15 points and Malik Jacobs chipped in 10 points and 7 rebounds.
A trio of Fairmont’s players hit the 20-point mark, with Vonte Montgomery leading the way with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Andrew Emrick scored 21 and Jason Jolly had 20.
UU (5-14, 3-12) hosts Shepherd on Saturday at 4 p.m.