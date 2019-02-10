Triad girls fall on the road in non-league action

DeGRAFF – Triad fell to Riverside, 43-38, in non-league girls basketball Thursday night.

“This was a very well played ballgame, and our girls gave it a great effort,” said Triad Coach Jeff Merklin. “We didn’t shoot particularly well, 12-of-53 from the floor and 5-of-16 from the line, but we hustled and played as physical a game as we have all year, and that was great to see.”

Frani LeVan led the Cardinals with 17 points and Makenzie Cauley had 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocked shots.

The Cardinals (8-13) finish the regular season with an Ohio Heritage Conference game at Northeastern on Saturday afternoon.

Graham girls lose

ST. PARIS – Indian Lake defeated Graham, 60-53, in CBC/MRD girls basketball.

The Falcons trailed, 29-20, at the half.

Graham (2-18, 0-8) plays at North Union on Saturday.

M’burg girls bowling wins

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team defeated Fairbanks, 2,035-1,845 in a non-conference match Thursday. The Indians (11-8, 5-1 in OHC) were led by Madison Boggs who rolled a 340 with games of 207 and 133.

Also for the Indians, Caroline Nott had a 142-181/323, Shelby Haffner a 156-124/280, Kennedy Moore a 131, Charli Hawk a 141, Samantha Hoover a 113 and Hannah Westfall a 75.

JH basketball

The Mechanicsburg 8th grade girls beat Northeastern, 42-10.

The Mechanicsburg 7th grade girls downed Greenon, 33-28. For the Indians, Emily Conley had 10 points and Ella Forrest and Addie DeLong each scored 8.

The Triad 7th grade boys defeated Mechanicsburg, 36-30. For Triad (10-5), Kane Bailey had 10 points and 4 steals and Gage Heitman had 7 points and 3 assists.

The Graham 7th grade girls lost to Jonathan Alder, 17-16, in the CBC semifinals. Ava Prince had 9 points for GJHS (11-7).

The Graham 8th grade girls lost to London in the CBC semifinals, 29-22. Abby Yukon had 12 points for GJHS (12-5).