Triad upends Fairbanks in OHC girls basketball

MILFORD CENTER – Triad beat Fairbanks, 55-45, in OHC girls basketball on Wednesday.

The game was tight throughout, with Fairbanks taking a 35-32 lead into the final quarter.

The Cardinals then went into a full-court press and took control of the game.

Cati LeVan had 20 points to lead Triad (8-12, 4-11) with sister Frani adding 18. Bailey Perry had a season-high 9 points and Makenzie Cauley hauled down 12 rebounds. Kristin Bailey had 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

The Cardinals play at Riverside tonight.

UHS girls lose

RICHWOOD – North Union downed Urbana, 65-26, in CBC/MRD girls basketball on Wednesday.

The Hillclimbers trailed, 36-9, at the half.

UHS (4-17, 2-7) plays at Graham on Monday.

WL-S boys fall

WEST LIBERTY – Fairbanks defeated WL-S, 61-44, in OHC boys basketball.

The Panthers led, 33-23, at the half.

WL-S (11-8, 9-5) hosts West Jefferson on Friday.

JH basketball

In 7th grade boys basketball, Urbana beat London, 39-28. Will Donahoe had 20 points for UJHS (9-5).

Urbana’s 8th grade boys won, 51-32. Rayvon Rogan had 19 points, Jon Hildebrand had 14 and Jaxen Neff-Strickland added 12 for UJHS (9-5).

The West Liberty-Salem 7th grade girls basketball team defeated West Jefferson in the semifinals of the OHC tournament, 30-20. For WL-S, Lilly Weaver scored 13 points and had 8 steals and Bailey Poppe scored 9 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The Tigers (14-2) play in the OHC finals at Triad on Saturday morning against Mechanicsburg.

WL-S notes

The West Liberty-Salem Athletic Department will honor all of its winter season senior athletes on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the boys basketball game prior to the start of the varsity game (approximately 7 p.m.).

WL-S pre-sale girls tournament basketball tickets are on sale at the high school office and at C&R Pharmacy in West Liberty for $6 each.