WL-S defeats Northeastern in OHC girls hoops

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated winless Northeastern, 65-10, in OHC girls basketball.

For the Tigers (17-3, 14-0), Kelsey Day had 15 points and Selena Weaver added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 21-10, in two quarters.

The Tigers host Mechanicsburg tonight.

JH basketball

The WLS 8th grade girls lost to West Jefferson, 23-12. Tina Douthwaite led the way with 5 points for the Tigers.

The Graham 7th grade girls beat Urbana in the first round of the CBC tournament, 38-5. Ava Prince had 12 points and Teagan Setty had 9 for Graham. Urbana did not report statistics.

The Graham 8th grade girls downed Northwestern in the second round of the CBC tournament, 29-24. Mazzy Johnson had 11 points for GJHS.

The Mechanicsburg 7th grade girls beat Fairbanks, 40-27. Haley Hamby had 18 points and Addie DeLong and Ella Forrest each had 8 for the Indians.

The Graham 7th grade girls beat Ben Logan, 22-20, in the second round of the CBC tournament. Teagan Setty had 10 points and Ava Prince and Marissa Pine each had 6 for Graham, which advances to play Jonathan Alder on Thursday.

WL-S field house meeting

The West Liberty-Salem Athletic Association will be holding a public meeting on Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the cafetorium to share information and answer any questions from the community on the upcoming Tiger Strong Field House project.