UHS loses to Springfield in non-league contest

SPRINGFIELD – Urbana lost to Springfeld, 76-62, in non-league boys basketball on Tuesday.

The Hillclimbers trailed, 45-29, at the half.

For UHS (8-8), Grant Hower had 19 points, Reid Taylor had 19 and Isaiah Fonseca added 11.

Springfield also won the jayvee and 9th grade games.

Urbana hosts Northwestern Friday night.

WL-S falls in bowling

The WL-S girls bowling team lost to Benjamin Logan, 2,181-1,971, in non-league action.

Hailee Clifford led the Tigers with games of 181 and 194 for a 375 series.

Ashlyn Parks rolled games of 147 and 148 for a 295 series; Katie Rollins rolled games of 144 and 145 for a 289 series and Emma Hostetler rolled games of 144 and 107 for a 251 series.

Other games included a 121 by Jillian Kirkham and a 115 by Nicole Watkins.