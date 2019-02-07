Indians knock off Cardinals in OHC girls hoops

MECHANICSBURG – The Indians beat Triad, 47-18, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

Senior Elly Schipfer led Mechanicsburg with 15 points, 6 steals and a career-high 20 rebounds. Grace Forrest had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Frani LeVan led Triad with 9 points.

Mechanicsburg forced 33 turnovers and led, 22-6, at halftime.

The Indians debuted senior Shannon Dingey and junior Kasey Schipfer, who had both missed the season with illness and injury, respectively.

On Wednesday, Triad (7-12, 3-11 OHC) plays at Fairbanks and Mechanicsburg (12-7, 10-4 OHC) plays at West Liberty-Salem.

Graham upends WL-S

West Liberty-Salem hosted Graham in non-league boys basketball on Saturday, with the Falcons coming away with a 70-54 victory.

Brevan King had 20 points and 6 rebounds, while Kevin Miller scored 20 with 13 boards for the Falcons. Brady King added 16 points.

Graham led, 37-28, at halftime.

“We started off playing pretty well, defensively. Crashing, moving the ball. At times we got comfortable, but overall I’m pleased with our effort,” GHS Coach Grant Hall said.

Holden Nease scored 20 points for the Tigers (11-7).

In the jayvee game, WL-S won, 52-51, on a game-winner by Gavin Harrison. Harrison had 11 points to Tanner LeVan’s 21.

In the freshman game, WL-S won, 41-31. Logan Saylor scored 20 points for the Tigers.

Triad remains winless

NORTH LEWISBURG – Catholic Central defeated winless Triad, 65-34, in OHC boys basketball.

Triad won the jayvee game, 41-36, behind Ayden Spriggs’ 19 points.

The Cards also won the freshman game, 30-29, on a game-winning layup by Jesse Bailey as time expired. Bailey had 15 points.

Triad will host Mechanicsburg on Tuesday.

Moore makes ace

Doug Moore of Cable shot a hole-in-one on Jan. 18 at Robert Trent Jones Club of Palmetto Dunes, Hilton Head, South Carolina, on the par-3 fifth hole. It was Moore’s second ace – first one was at Woodland Golf Club on Aug. 21, 1992.

JH basketball

The WL-S 7th grade boys lost to West Jefferson, 49-16. Miles Hostetler had 6 points and Joey LaRoche scored 4 for WL-S.

The WL-S 8th grade boys beat West Jefferson, 35-24. Christian Davis had 8 points and Matt Jones added 7 for WL-S.

The WL-S 7th grade girls basketball team defeated Northeastern, 33-14. Lilly Weaver scored 15 points and grabbed 7 rebounds, Bailey Poppe had 8 points and 6 rebounds and Megan Hollar collected 9 steals and had 5 assists.