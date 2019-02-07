Graham advances to D-II state wrestling duals

ST. PARIS – Graham advanced to the Division II state wrestling team duals tournament with wins over Greenville, Celina and Napoleon on Saturday.

Graham beat Greenville, 73-3.

Nolan Gessler (106 pounds), Dawson Show (120), Chris Kelly (126), Nick Moore (132), Alek Martin (138), D’artagnan Spitler (145), Jeffrey Thomas (152), Trey Pence (220) and Johnny Shafer (285) each won contested matches with bonus points for the Falcons. Trace Braun (113), Isaiah Stickley (160), Nolan Neves (182) and William Mannier (195) each won via forfeit.

Graham beat Celina, 70-3.

Nolan Gessler (106), Trace Braun (113), Dawson Show (120), Chris Kelly (126), Nick Moore (132), Alek Martin (138), D’artagnan Spitler (145), Jeffrey Thomas (152), Isaiah Stickley (160), William Mannier (195), Trey Pence (220) and Johnny Shafer (285) all secured bonus points.

Nolan Neves (182) also won a decision.

Graham beat Napoleon, 75-0.

Nolan Gessler (106), Dawson Show (120), Chris Kelly (126), Nick Moore (132), Alek Martin (138), Jeffrey Thomas (152), Eric Thomas (170), Nolan Neves (182), William Mannier (195), Trey Pence (220) and Johnny Shafer (285) won bonus points. Isaiah Stickley (160) had a win by forfeit.

Trace Braun (113) and D’artagnan Spitler (145) won decisions.

In Division III, Mechanicsburg came up just short of the state tournament with a runner-up finish at Coldwater.

The Indians beat Miami East, 40-22, in the quarterfinal, Coldwater, 42-31, in the semifinal and fell to Versailles, 39-29, in the final.

Against Miami East, Jess Stroud (106), Trey Allen (113), Jake Hurst (132), Westyn Moyer (138), Max Cummins (145), Isaac Bryant (152), Aaron Conley (160) and Jake Thiel (285) each won.

In the semifinal against Coldwater, Stroud (106), Luke Stroud (120), Hurst (132), Moyer (138), Bryant (145), Conley (152), Jaron Patterson (170) and Caden Coleman (195) each won.

In the final, Jesse Stroud (106), Allen (113), Luke Stroud (120), Hurst (132), Moyer (138), Bryant (145) and Thiel (220) each won.

The OHSAA state team duals will be held on Sunday, Feb. 10, at St. John Arena in Columbus.