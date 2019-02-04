SWDAB releases girls’ hoops pairings

The Southwest District Athletic Board recently released its sectional girls basketball pairings.

In Division II at Tecumseh, (12) Graham will play (2) Trotwood Madison on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m.

In Division III at Covington, (2) West Liberty-Salem will play (18) Brookville on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 12:30 p.m.

In the other Covington bracket, (16) Urbana takes on (4) Versailles on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m.

In Division IV at Sidney, (4) Mechanicsburg plays (11) Jackson Center on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m.

In that same bracket, (9) Triad faces (10) Fairlawn on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m.

Go to www.swdab.org to see all the brackets.