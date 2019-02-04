Blue Knight men fall to WVSU, 97-85

The Urbana University’s men’s basketball team fell, 97-85, to West Virginia State at the Grimes Center Saturday afternoon.

With the loss, UU dropped to 5-13 overall and 3-11 in conference games. The Blue Knights are now tied with Glenville State for 10th place in the Mountain East Conference standings.

WVSU improved to 11-9 on the season and 8-6 in league play.

UU’s Jordan Bradley scored a career-high 21 points and dished out eight assists to lead the Blue Knights. Four others reached double figures in the scoring column, including Ethan Snapp (15), Mike Ryan (13), Datrey Long (11) and Malik Jacobs (10). Jacobs grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds for his third double-double. Ryan also secured seven boards in his second start.

WVSU knocked down 14 threes and got to the free-throw line 40 times to outlast UU. Overall, the Yellow Jackets shot 53 percent from the field and 48 percent from beyond the arc. The visitors outscored the Blue Knights 59-50 in the second half on 60-percent shooting.

UU shot 48 percent overall for the game and finished 37 percent from three-point range. The Blue Knights outscored the Yellow Jackets 42-26 on points in the paint, but made only seven threes.

Both teams had 38 rebounds and there were nearly 50 combined fouls called in the game.

UU led five times in the opening period and trailed by only three at halftime. Bradley and Ryan combined to score 10 consecutive points near the end of the half. Bradley’s layup with under two minutes left gave UU a 35-33 lead, but WVSU responded to gain a 38-35 advantage at the break. The Blue Knights never led in the second stanza.

After trailing by 12, Matt Treacy’s 3-pointer trimmed the deficit back down to single digits, 60-51, with under 11 minutes remaining. However, that was as close as the Blue Knights would get as Stone drilled three straight treys to put the Yellow Jackets back ahead for good.

WVSU closed out the game by going to the line 22 times over the final 3:40 of regulation.

UU will host Fairmont State on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.