Mechanicsburg rallies to defeat West Jefferson

MECHANICSBURG — The Indians defeated West Jefferson, 52-30, in OHC girls basketball on Thursday.

Mechanicsburg trailed, 21-15, with approximately six minutes to play in the second quarter before outscoring the Roughriders 37-9 through the remainder of the game.

Indians’ junior guard Emma Jones made six of her eight field goal attempts – including five of seven from beyond the three-point arc – to lead the Indians with 17 points, while sophomore guard Grace Forrest contributed with 11 points, 6 assists and 6 steals.

Mechanicsburg (11-7, 9-4) hosts Triad on Saturday night.

UHS sweeps IL in bowling

Urbana downed Indian Lake, 2,930-2,438, in CBC boys bowling.

For UHS (12-5), Andru Troyer had a 256-219, Nate Wright a 257-191, Justin Brown a 204-234, Austin Fisher a 181-181, Kolin Bowldle a 194 and Gabe Spiers a 99.

The Urbana girls won, 2,176-1,877.

For UHS (11-7), Sarrah Baldwin had a 173-174, Paige Martinez a 177-160, Lily Cooksey a 169-162, Leighanna Jordan a 160-116 and Rachael Delaney a 160-111.

Graham wins in bowling

Graham beat WL-S, 2,410-2,233, in non-league girls bowling.

Katie Rollins led the Tigers with games of 202 and 193 for a 395 series.

Ashlyn Parks rolled games of 216 and 150 for a 366 series; Hailee Clifford rolled games of 193 and 129 for a 322 series and Emma Hostetler rolled games of 130 and 179 for a 309 series.

Jillian Kirkham rolled games of 100 and 119 for a 219 series.

The Falcons did not report statistics.