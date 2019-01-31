Mechanicsburg girls, boys earn OHC hoops wins

SPRINGFIELD – Mechanicsburg defeated Northeastern, 84-16, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

Grace Forrest led the Indians (10-7, 8-4) with 20 points, Morgan Hamby added 18 and Elly Schipfer had 10.

Mechanicsburg led, 46-1, at halftime.

In two quarters of jayvee action, Mechanicsburg won, 20-8.

The Indians host West Jefferson on Thursday.

The Mechanicsburg boys beat Northeastern, 50-40, on Friday. Logan Hurst had 18 points for MHS (6-8, 4-7).

Graham girls lose

LEWISTOWN – Indian Lake beat Graham, 72-34, in CBC girls basketball on Monday.

Triad girls fall

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad lost to West Jefferson, 55-43, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

“West Jefferson adjusted well to what we were trying to do defensively, especially early in the third quarter after we came out and took the lead for a brief time,” said Triad Coach Jeff Merklin. “They are a well coached team, and physical. We gave it all we had, as we always do, but just came up a little short.”

For the Cardinals (7-10, 3-9), Cati LeVan had 16 points, Makenzie Cauley had 9 points and 11 rebounds and Frani LeVan chipped in with 10 points and 7 steals

Triad hosts West Liberty-Salem on Thursday night.

Triad boys lose

NORTH LEWISBURG – Riverside defeated Triad, 49-36, in non-league boys basketball on Saturday.

The Pirates led, 29-16, at halftime.

Drew Campbell and Batai Lease scored 9 points each for Triad (0-17), with Jacob Simonelli adding 8.

Triad won the jayvee game, 45-42. Ayden Sanford had 13 points.

Triad plays at Fairbanks on Friday.

Tiger girls win

MILFORD CENTER – West Liberty-Salem defeated Fairbanks, 61-23, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

The Tigers (14-3, 12-0) took a 37-10 lead at the break and didn’t look back.

For WL-S, Kelsey Day scored 21 points – all from beyond the arc. Selena Weaver added 15 points and 7 boards.

In the jayvee game, WL-S won, 32-18. Gabby Williams and Hallie Smith each scored 8 in that contest.

JH basketball

The WL-S 7th grade girls beat South Vienna, 37-15.

The WL-S eighth grade girls won, 45-18. Aubrey Laing had 16 points and 11 rebounds while Delaney Wade had 12 points and 8 rebounds for the Tigers.

The WL-S 7th grade girls defeated Fairbanks, 30-22, to run their record to 13-1. Megan Hollar led the way with 9 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals. Ivy Cline chipped in with 7 points and Lilly Weaver added 8 steals and 4 assists.

The WL-S 8th grade girls basketball team fell to 9-5 overall with a 31-22 loss to Fairbanks. Wade had 11 points and Laing had 10.

The Graham 7th grade girls beat Bellefontaine, 34-19. Ava Prince had 15 points and Audrey Larmee had 8 for Graham.

The Graham 8th grade girls won, 40-9. Abby Yukon had 18 points and Mazzy Johnson had 10 points for Graham.

The Triad 7th grade boys basketball team improved to 9-4 with a 34-19 win over Mechanicsburg on Saturday. For Triad, Kane Bailey led all scorers with 11 points and 8 steals while Cam Thomas added 9 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks.