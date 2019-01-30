Blue Knight basketball teams swept at Charleston

CHARLESTON, W. Va. – The Urbana University women’s basketball team fell, 92-63, to Charleston Wednesday inside Wehrle Arena.

Sylvia Hudson led the Blue Knights with 19 points and nine boards while Megan Beachy added 12 points. Nikki Current chipped in with eight points and Jada Love scored four in her first start of the season.

UU (1-16, 1-12 MEC) led 5-4 early in the first quarter on a Hudson jumper and Erin Morrow knocked down a trey a few minutes later to even the score 12-12. However, the Golden Eagles responded with a 14-2 run to close the opening frame with a 24-14 lead.

UU shot 38 percent overall from the floor and 18 percent from three-point range. The Blue Knights made just three of 13 attempts during the second quarter, which contributed to UC’s run.

Charleston (16-3, 11-2 MEC) kept the momentum going and built a 47-24 advantage at halftime.

The deficit proved too large for the Blue Knights as the Golden Eagles cruised through final two periods.

UC shot 57 percent overall and scored 35 points off 19 Blue Knight turnovers.

UU dropped to 4-10 in the all-time series with UC. The Golden Eagles swept the season series.

UU returns home Saturday to take on the West Virginia State Yellow Jackets. Tipoff at the Grimes Center is slated for 2 p.m.

UU men fall

In the men’s basketball game Wednesday night, Charleston beat UU, 87-58.

Ethan Snapp scored 12 points to pace the Blue Knights.

UU (5-12, 3-10) hosts West Virginia State on Saturday at 4 p.m.