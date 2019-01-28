Blue Knight women fall at Notre Dame College

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio – The Urbana University women’s basketball team suffered an 81-62 defeat to Notre Dame College Saturday at Murphy Gymnasium.

UU’s Megan Beachy led all scorers with 18 points while Sylvia Hudson (17) and Nikki Current (10) also reached double figures. UU (1-15, 1-11 MEC) struggled from the floor, shooting 36 percent overall and 35 percent from three-point range.

Notre Dame (10-8, 7-5 MEC) did its damage down low by outscoring UU 46-20 in points inside the paint. The Falcons controlled the boards with a 52-25 margin, which included 16 offensive boards.

NDC’s Jessie Stout led the home team with 14 points and 11 boards. Katie Karalic also scored 14 while Kyleigh Ramlow added 10. The Falcons shot 45 percent overall with 12 players registering points.

After trailing by a point after one quarter, Hudson’s 3-pointer at the start of the second frame gave UU its first lead.

The teams exchanged leads and then the host Falcons used an 11-2 run to grab momentum heading to the break. NDC led 31-27 at halftime, despite the Blue Knights forcing 13 turnovers.

Then, NDC carried the momentum out of the break with a crushing 14-5 run to claim a 13-point lead three minutes into the third quarter.

UU clawed its way back to make it a nine-point game, 58-49, entering the final period. However, the Falcons outscored the Blue Knights 23-13 to cruise down the stretch.

UU dropped to 6-13 all-time against NDC and 1-7 in road games against the Falcons.

The Blue Knights travel to Charleston (14-3, 9-2 MEC) on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff at UC’s Wehrle Center.